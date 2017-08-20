Police nab 3 ex-naval officials for robbery

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Two dismissed naval officers have been arrested by the police in Abia State over alleged armed robbery and possession of stolen vehicle.

The suspects: Ibrahim Maza, Ikenna Ogbonna and Okoro Vincent, were alleged to have snatched a Toyota SUV, valued N2.5million, from its owner, one Egwudirobi Kingsley.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said the police tracked the stolen vehicle to Nsukka, Enugu State where the suspects were arrested.

He disclosed that the suspects were dismissed naval officers as well as former prisoners.

The post Police nab 3 ex-naval officials for robbery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

