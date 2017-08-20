Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab 3 ex-naval officials for robbery

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Two dismissed naval officers have been arrested by the police in Abia State over alleged armed robbery and possession of stolen vehicle.

The suspects: Ibrahim Maza, Ikenna Ogbonna and Okoro Vincent, were alleged to have  snatched a Toyota SUV, valued N2.5million, from its owner, one Egwudirobi Kingsley.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said the police tracked the stolen vehicle to Nsukka, Enugu State where the suspects were arrested.

He disclosed that the suspects were dismissed naval officers as well as former prisoners.

