Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man dupes American of $80000 posing as a woman – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Man dupes American of $80000 posing as a woman
The Nation Newspaper
A suspected internet fraudster Femi Agboola, was yesterday paraded by the police in Osun State for allegedly duping an American of $80,000. Osun Police Commissioner Fimihan Adeoye, told reporters in Osogbo, the state capital, that the suspect, who …
Police nab 23-year-old for allegedly defrauding American of $80000The Punch
Police parade man over $80000 internet fraudDaily Post Nigeria
Osun Police nab man for allegedly posing as woman to swindle American of $80000TheNewsGuru
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.