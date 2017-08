Police Parades Suspected Ritualist In Rivers

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command today paraded a 23-year old suspected ritualist, Ifeanyichukwu​ Maxwell Dike, who was arrested by members of a community vigilante group at Eliozu area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Parading th suspect and three other suspected car snatchers at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, said Dike was arrested while going to dispose the body of an eight-year old girl, Chikamso Victory, who he killed and removed her vital body parts.

Omoni said, “Today 19/8/2017 at about 0130hrs Men of the Okporo Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike ‘m’ 23 years of Messiah Street, Eliozu Port Harcourt, who yesterday (Friday) abducted one Chikamso Victory ‘f’ 8yrs of the same address.

“The little girl was abducted, defiled and killed, while her vagina, eyes, tongue and breast were removed and put in a polythene bag. The suspect was going to dispose of the body, when he was arrested by the local vigilante that suspected his movement.

“On being questioned the suspect dropped the bag and took to flight. Consequently, he was given a hot chase and arrested. On further interrogation by the Police, he confessed and took the Police to where the vital organs were concealed.The body and the organs have been recovered, paraded and deposited in the mortuary. While the suspect is helping us in investigation.”

The Police image-maker stated that the three suspected car snatchers were arrested by operatives of the command who were on a “stop and search” operation at the Eagle Island Sandfill in Port Harcourt, intercepted a Toyota Avalon Salon Car with registration number, WER 767 CN.

He said, “In another development, on 18/8/17, Men of the Azikiwe Police Station on Stop and Search at the Eagle Island sandfill, intercepted a Toyota Avalon salon car with Reg. No. WER 767 CN with three occupants, namely; Ignatius Opara ‘m’ 26 years, Aniebiet Daniel ‘m’ 19 years and Lawson Basoene ‘m’ 18 years.

“On close observation, the Police Team noticed a difference between the plate number and the number on the screen, which triggered their suspicion. And on searching the car, one locally made Pistol with two 7.62mm live

“Ammunition were recovered hidden under the driver’s seat. Further interrogation revealed that the suspects had stolen the car from where it was packed at Amadi Ama. They are still making useful statements that will lead to the recovery of other cars allegedly robbed by them. While efforts are on to burst their criminal gang.”

The post Police Parades Suspected Ritualist In Rivers appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest