Police reject criticism of new crime intelligence chief – Times LIVE

Police reject criticism of new crime intelligence chief
Police have rubbished questions about the qualifications of the new acting head of police crime intelligence Major-General King Bhoyi Ngcobo‚ saying he comes with "a wealth of policing experience". Ngcobo has previously served as bodyguard in chief.
