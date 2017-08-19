Police reject NBS’ most corrupt institution tag

The Police are angry with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) over their recent report that portrayed the force as the most corrupt institution in the country.

The police labelled the report as a clear demonstration of mischief and calculated attempt to promote campaign of calumny against police officers.

“Nowhere in the report were references made to either the improved transparency in the Nigeria Police Force or the sustained daily sacrifice being made by gallant officers and men of the force in confronting criminalities in the society,” the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, declared in a statement in Abuja.

Jimoh, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said that contrary to the corruption tag, Police Inspector General Ibrahim Idris is on course to fight corruption, promote the rule of law and protect citizens in conformity with global policing standards.

He said: “The deliberately ill-timed release of the findings from a survey carried out two years ago this week is coming at a time when the Nigeria Police Force has fully keyed into the change mantra of the Federal Government of Nigeria ‘Change Begins with Me’ and total war against corruption.

“The force has also established and repositioned the mechanisms of the force responsible for fighting corruption, bribery and other corrupt tendencies within and outside the force.

“The Nigeria Police Force, after a careful study of the report, wishes to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading, a clear misrepresentation of facts, essentially based on hearsays which made it unempirical, and the survey instrument absolutely inadequate and therefore a plain distortion of the improved situation in the force as a result of the renewed commitment and determination to fight corruption, bribery and corrupt tendencies in the ranks of the personnel of the force.”

He emphasized that citizens should note that reforms being instituted since July 2016 when the new police leadership came into office include a mass reorientation for abiding by the rule of law and international core values of policing with integrity, adding that a special X-Squad Unit of the force now deals decisively with corruption allegations made against officers across the federation.

He pointed out that the establishment of an invigorated Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) by the IGP across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, formation of an Eminent Persons Forum, along with ongoing synergy with critical stakeholders in the Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System, local and International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), including International Human Rights Organizations, have ensured further training and attitudinal changes.

The post Police reject NBS’ most corrupt institution tag appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

