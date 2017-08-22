Police rescue 2 Pakistanis, arrest abductors – Daily Trust
Police rescue 2 Pakistanis, arrest abductors
Daily Trust
The two Pakistani nationals abducted by kidnappers in Calabar have been rescued by the Nigeria Police, Mr Azim Khan, Head of Chancery, Pakistan High Commission has announced. Khan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that the …
Two Pakistanis kidnapped in Calabar rescued
