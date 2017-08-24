Pages Navigation Menu

Police shoot man for picking stolen money

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

POLICE in Akwa Ibom State reportedly shot a resident of Uyo along Wellington Bassey Way while picking money that was dropped by fleeing armed robbers. The man, whose hand was shattered by police bullets, was said tohave rushed to the scene alongside others after the robbers had moved some money into another vehicle that they […]

