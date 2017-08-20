Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police speaks on assassination of Benue governor’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Benue Police Command has confirmed the assassination of Mr Tavershima Adyorough, Principal Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Samuel Ortom on Knowledge Economy and Investment. Adyorough was also a member of the Benue Economic Team. Mr Bashir Makama, Police Commissioner in Benue, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, that Adyorough […]

Police speaks on assassination of Benue governor’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.