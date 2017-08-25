Police to drag Misau before Senate committee over bribe-for-promotion claim

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to report Senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Isah Hamma Misau, to the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee for failing to provide proof of evidence for his allegation of bribe-for-promotion in the Force. Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, said […]

