Political Development and Managing Conflict in the Post Colonial African State

By Ademola Araoye Politically underdeveloped and associated with very weak political capacity, Nigeria is treading a dangerous path. Although there exists considerable confusion over the concept of political development, most experts associate it with equality in the system, the capacity of the political system, and related to that, with the increasing differentiation or specialization of governmental structures and institutions to achieve the functions of the state. Political development is then generally understood as the increasing capacity of the state to penetrate society to extract resources.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

