Doyin Okupe Is Not Our Member – Accord Party Disowns Former Presidential Spokesman
Politics Nigeria
Politics Doyin Okupe Is Not Our Member – Accord Party Disowns Former Presidential Spokesman
Nigerian Bulletin
Ogun State chapter of the Accord Party (AP) has declared that Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, is not her member. AP revealed Okupe had yet to formally join their party. Prince Adeyemi Alli, state chairman, spoke at a meeting with the …
Accord Party says Okupe yet to formally join party
