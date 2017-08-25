Popular Hollywood Actor Dies After Loosing Battle to Cancer

The two-time Emmy Award winner and good-natured comic actor who starred on the sitcoms Murphy Brown and Cheers, has died after loosing battle with cancer. He was 69. Jay Thomas, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown,” has died after a battle with cancer, according to his publicist …

