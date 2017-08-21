Ports: 26 ships with petrol, food items expected

Twenty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, crude palmolein, bulk corn, base oil, petrol and containers laden with goods.

Newsmen report that 10 ships arrived the ports earlier, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, corn, base oil, bulk maize, palmolein and petrol.

Newsmen report that 24 other ships are at the ports discharging buck wheat, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gas, truck, frozen fish, petrol, empty containers, soya beans and others.

NAN

The post Ports: 26 ships with petrol, food items expected appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

