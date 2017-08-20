Power generation hovers between 2000MW and 4000MW, 18 months after 5074MW Peak – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Power generation hovers between 2000MW and 4000MW, 18 months after 5074MW Peak
Naija247news
The nation's power generation has been struggling to stay above the 3,000 megawatts mark more than a year after it hit a peak of 5,074.70MW, despite the reported increase in gas supply to power plants. Electricity generation in the country has …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!