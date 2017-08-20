PR: ATLANT Ending ICO Pre-Sale on August 19, Revenue Goals Achieved, Focus Turns to ICO Launch on September 7

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Today ATLANT (Atlant.io) announced the successful completion of its ICO presale, raising over $1 million in just a few days, exceeding its revenue objectives. ATLANT is ending its ICO Presale on August 19, 2017 at UTC 00:00.

Investors are welcome and encouraged to participate until that time. Full presale details are available at ATLANT’s website, Atlant.io.

ATLANT will now focus on its ICO (Initial Coin Offering) which will launch on September 7, 2017.

“The ATLANT Platform has significant long-term potential to positively impact the global real estate market in multiple ways”, said Julian Svirsky, ATLANT CEO “And the revenue we anticipate from our ICO will help us build out our complete solution quickly, while also creating a global community benefiting from tokenization of the world’s largest asset class.”

The core features of the ATLANT platform provide revolutionary capabilities in terms of security, efficiency and profitability in the global real estate market. ATLANT is planning its platform launch in March 2018.

ATLANT’s blockchain platform provides a secure, tamper-proof system enabling platform users to trade parcels of property without traditionally prohibitive costs and inefficiencies. Its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transaction features will allow users to bypass intermediaries in rental deals, which will enhance ease-of-use and security for guests and hosts alike, improving user experience, reducing costs, and driving accelerated adoption.

The ATLANT platform will also enable the financial subdividing of individual parcels of real estate by tokenization, and ATLANT will subsequently list them on exchanges via PTO (Property Token Offering), starting with the decentralized ADEX exchange, based on Ethereum smart contracts.

The ATLANT platform will ease transfer of ownership, simplify fractional holding without minimal constraints, alleviate tax inefficiencies, make cross-border transactions simpler, and eliminate the substantial overhead faced in certain jurisdictions due to bureaucracy and unnecessary intermediaries.

Starting in December 2016, ATLANT began working with leading experts in finance, real estate, emerging markets and scientific fields to develop the ATLANT platform. Please see the current ATLANT roadmap for further detail on the ICO and platform launch.

For a comprehensive technical and market overview, please see the current version of the complete ATLANT White Paper.

Press Contact Email Address

marketing@atlant.io

Supporting Link

https://atlant.io/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: ATLANT Ending ICO Pre-Sale on August 19, Revenue Goals Achieved, Focus Turns to ICO Launch on September 7 appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

