PR: Cindicator ICO on September 12th Aims to Shake Up the Financial World

The financial world is soon to be shaken up as the powerful analytical platform, Cindicator, launches its token sale on September 12th, 2017

Cindicator represents the next evolutionary leap in asset management and predictive analystics as it combines the logical power of AI with the experience and intuition of human beings into a complementary whole of hybrid intelligence.

Cindicator is a community-driven platform that uses this hybrid intelligence to offer up solutions in the form of opportunities, up-to-date analytics, and trends. Unlike other business applications, Cindicator can use this powerful engine for a wide swathe of interests, such as finance, art, politics, sports, and technology. While other platforms focus solely on computer algorithms for their analysis, Cindicator puts an equal emphasis upon the collective experience of the ecosystem’s human forecasters. Studies have long shown that a consensus derived from a large pool of subjects is unerringly accurate, and this experienced collective intelligence is then integrated into the infrastructure’s artificial intelligence component that can analyze millions of data points in an instant. Cindicator’s proven track record can be seen with the platform’s ranking as the top-performing startup for the first Moscow Exchange fintech incubator and the recent successful test integrations with 3 banks and 11 hedge funds.

Cindicator offers a wide range of benefits to both its users and contributors. Holders of CND tokens can access the decentralized infrastructure to gain access to auxiliary service products for trading, market indices and sentiments generated by the ecosystem’s hybrid intelligence, analytical products, and indicators of traditional and crypto-markets. Contributors can monetize their intellectual assets by making accurate forecasts, which are then rewarded through the CND tokens. This provides a financial and personal motivation to exercise due diligence and offer the best forecasts possible. But Cindicator looks to expand its capabilities as time goes on. The platform aims to eventually implement neural networks and deep learning, develop modern mathematical models to build predictive models of the market, create a platform for managing trading robots, implement a trading robot based upon reinforcement learning, develop the market2vec algorithm (a vector representation of financial assets’ data), and collaborate with data scientists from leading universities and companies. Just as Cindicator marks the next step in analytical evolution, the platform itself will continue to grow and evolve as well.

Cindicator’s Token Sale

The Cindicator token sale is slated to begin September 12th, 2017, and will end on October 12th, 2017. Individuals looking to take advantage of this powerful analytical engine can purchase CND tokens through the use of digital currencies. There will be a White List stage of CND tokens for those members of the Cindicator ecosystem who have helped fuel the development of the analytical platform. This whitelist rewards the contributors have who put their energy and faith into the project by helping build the inherent infrastructure through their forecasts and successful analysis of the global financial market. These are closed rounds during which Cindicator plans to raise the greater part of the funds. These stages will begin at the end of August and will last until September 12th. We will review each investor application in order to select those with the same long-term interest for Cindicator.

One important facet of the Cindicator ICO must be noted, which is an individual’s country of residence. CND tokens cannot be purchased or held by residents of countries where the sale of tokens may require registration as a security. This means that those living in countries like the United States and Singapore cannot participate in the Cindicator token sale.

About Cindicator

Cindicator creates the social and technological infrastructure needed to make effective decisions under the conditions of the high uncertainty of the new economy. By combining a large number of diverse financial analysts and a set of machine-learning models into a single system, we are developing a hybrid intelligence infrastructure for the efficient management of investors’ capital in traditional financial and crypto-markets.

