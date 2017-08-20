PR: Grab a Share of 144,000 Free Spins in New BitStarz Slot Battles

Grab a share of 144,000 Free Spins in new BitStarz Slot Battles!

Calling all Free Spins lovers as BitStarz just launched new promotion where 144,000 free spins are up for grabs each month!

If you’ve ever played casino games at the popular site BitStarz.com, we’re sure you’re aware that they have quite a range of exciting tournaments. You know, Slot Wars, Extra Wars, Table Wars. Yeah, there’s a lot of lucrative prices to fight for, without a doubt!

But the wars are far from over as they just added another thrilling tournament called Slot Battles, and as the name suggests, each round of this promo is shorter than it’s war counterpart. Here, they’re arranging new rounds every 30 minutes, with 100 free spins to fight for every time, 24/7, 7 days a week!

The cool thing about this promo is that everyone have a chance of winning a share as it has nothing to do with the bankroll size you’ve got. All you have to do is opt-in, play and get the biggest multiplier on the selected games during the battle in question. This means the higher win in relation to your bet you get, the higher you climb on their automatically updated leaderboard.

In total, this means that 144,000 free spins are given out each month, and this is just from this promotion alone! With all the other promotions combined, there’s plenty opportunity for all players in the casino to live by the BitStarz motto – Dream Big, Win Bigger!

Bitstarz.com offers games of several different providers in a hybrid multi-currency environment and is one of the leading bitcoin casinos on the market, always on the front line of releasing new and exciting games. They’re also top-ranked among over a thousand casinos on the world renowned casino review site AskGamblers.

The Marketing Manager of BitStarz, Srdjan Kapor commented,

“We love tournaments at BitStarz, and it’s a great way to offer something new and exciting to the players in a world where casinos often have a lot of the same content. There’s no doubt that the 144,000 monthly free spins given here will offer massive extra value to players of all bankrolls!”.

BitStarz, is a well-established boutique casino and was first to offer wagering in both Bitcoin and major international currencies. BitStarz has more than 900 games in its portfolio and are most known for their lightning speed cashouts with an average payout time of 10 minutes, as well as their personal customer service agents. It holds a gaming license issued from Antillephone N.V., based in Curacao.

