PR: LAToken Tokenized Apple Shares to Sell Them for Cryptocurrencies

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

LAToken launched test trades of tokenized Apple shares at LAT Exchange, the first tokenized assets exchange, that allows its clients to sell and buy securities and real assets using cryptocurrency. Within weeks LAToken will list new asset classes, ranging from real estate to works of art at LAT Exchange, open the doors to assets worth trillions of dollars onto a blockchain exchange and enabling cryptoinvestors to buy them at minimal transaction costs and maximum transparency and security.

The idea behind LAToken is that tokenizing and making tradeable assets can take the whole investing process to a new level. Here’s how our platform works. Asset owners sell fractions of their asset to a LAT-certified custodian. The LAT custodian tokenizes the asset and sells it to a wide range of investors, from hedge funds to individuals, at the LAT Exchange. Then investors can sell the asset-backed tokens on a secondary market. On the settlement date, the seller buys his asset back, or the custodian sells it at a fiat auction.

To illustrate the disruptive cost reduction we bring to equity and debt financing, here is a comparison of the listing terms and costs at the New York Stock Exchange and the ones LAToken will offer.

The differences are striking. First, we have no limit for the minimum issue volume, while listing at NYSE requires a minimum of $100 million for equity and $5 million for debt. The LAT Exchange has no annual listing fees, while companies pay $100,000 to list equities and $20,000 to list debt at NYSE. Underwriters fees for LAToken’s clients are negligible, much lower than the 2-5% at NYSE. Listing preparation at LAToken takes less than a week, compared to approximately 6 months at NYSE. Additionally, the retail transaction fees are 1,000 times lower.

“My dream is to build a NASDAQ on Blockchain with a wider range of tradable assets, blurring the boundaries between crypto- and real economies, and offering our clients a dramatic reduction of listing costs, settlement time, and transaction costs,” says Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LAToken. “Another advantage of LAT Exchange is that the Blockchain technology can remove one of the main challenges in the investment process — the asymmetry of information between buyers and sellers — helping us reach full transparency of transactions and protecting against accidental loss of data or its deliberate distortion, ” he adds.

The platform is already operational, and to develop it further, LAToken starts a public token sale on August 22. There will be four rounds, each designed to add a new asset class.

About us

LAToken is a Blockchain platform that tokenizes and makes tradeable assets ranging from equity and debt to real estate and works of art.

For asset owners: LAToken unlocks the value of assets by enabling owners to sell their tokenized fractions to crypto-investors.

For investors: LAToken opens global access[*] to real assets using cryptocurrency, with low transaction costs and maximum transparency and security.

LAToken is based on a profitable home equity marketplace and back office for hedge funds founded by LAToken’s CEO, who invested $1m in this business. The marketplace, which was founded in 2013, processed 1,000+ deals last year with 35 banks and investors and is now adding new asset classes.

Contact details

Tel: +44 7509 764697

Email: ico@latoken.com

[*] currently available for non – U.S. investors

Press Contact Email Address

kate@latoken.com

Supporting Link

https://sale.latoken.com/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: LAToken Tokenized Apple Shares to Sell Them for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

