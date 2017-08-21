PR: Platform for Genuine User Reviews Revain Announces Crowdsale

Crowdsale kicks off on August 21st, 2017 at 12 P.M. New York time, 01:00 A.M. Hong Kong time.

With $854,000 collected within 30 minutes of pre-sale REVAIN – a blockchain powered platform that allows users to share genuine reviews about services and goods – has announced its crowdfunding. The campaign starts on August 21 and will last for 2 weeks till September 6. The goal of crowdsale is to secure funds for R&D and cover platform-related costs. The token sale has a 2000 BTC soft cap and will be followed by a continuous issuance stage with hard cap being 8000 BTC.

Project lead Rinat Arslanov says: At the moment the ICO review market has no analogues to REVAIN, and we are truly excited to launch our platform where users are incentivized and fairly rewarded for their contributions.

Crowdsale – as well as the forthcoming token creation – is based on smart contracts operating on Ethereum platform. If users wish to support the team, they would simply need to send cryptocurrencies or other blockchain tokens. Here is a list of accepted currencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Etherium, Etherium classic, Dash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Monero, NEM, Litzcoin, Peercoin, Namecoin, Zcash. New currencies are to be added. REVAIN crowdsale is to become the first precedent to accept such a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash.

During the crowdsale 70% of R-tokens will be available for exchange based on a fixed formula. Remaining 30% will be distributed as follows: 20% to the team, 10% to advisors and bounty program participants. R-token is based on Ethereum with the standard token interface ERC20. ERC20 allows investors to use the token using any Etherium client, for instance Mist or MyEtherWallet minimizing the risk of losing funds in case the system malfunctions. Token source code is available in White Paper.

REVAIN’s ultimate vision is to create a user-friendly interface allowing businesses to get genuine customer feedback about their products and services as well as users to learn about other people’s experience and share their own feedback.

REVAIN is a breakthrough review platform implementing blockchain technology making sure that the feedback the users leave is authentic. The authenticity is achieved by the operation method where reviews fragments are processed by artificial intelligence and manually and then are saved into the blockchain. So there is a guarantee that those comments won’t be edited later. KYC-systems features are used to provide super organic reviews and minimize the risks of fake ones. The businesses therefore can always get an adequate feedback from platform users – real customers, which allows them to take their product or service to the next level. The platform token called RVN is used to motivate users to leave only legitimate reviews.

