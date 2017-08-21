PR: Robert Binning, CEO of StreamSpace to Speak on Blockchain Technology at Digital Hollywood Event

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

StreamSpace is pleased to announce that Robert Binning, Founder and CEO of StreamSpace LLC, will be a featured speaker at the Digital Hollywood Fall Event on October 10-12, 2017. Robert will discuss the blockchain architecture and how it applies to streaming media storage and distribution networks as a subject matter expert in “The Hollywood Masterclass: Packaging, Producing, and Distributing in a Cross-Platform World.”

Digital Hollywood debuted in 1994 and has from its start been among the leading trade conferences in its field with over 15,000 top executives in the film, television, music, home video, cable, telecommunications and computer industries attending the various events each year.

Digital Hollywood Fall will be held at the Skirball Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Ave, Los Angeles CA 90049, on October 10-12, 2017. Registration information and the full agenda are available at http://www.digitalhollywood.com. Tickets range from $135 for a self-employed production or technical startup to $635 for an All Access Pass for the three-day event.

About StreamSpace

StreamSpace is developing a platform for filmmakers to publish their video projects in a secure manner and to engage with their fans to enjoy, rate, and promote independent film content. The StreamSpace platform uses blockchain technology to distribute and monetize the video content.

A key feature of the StreamSpace solution is the network of social media channels that link filmmakers with their audiences and fans. The conversations can begin with the launch of a film into the market, or even earlier, while the film is in development; the filmmaker can engage on our social channels to communicate about crowdfunding, screenplay or storyline development, or other steps along the path to finishing the project.

About Robert Binning

Robert Binning, Founder and CEO, is an active cryptocurrency enthusiast who was introduced to blockchain technology through mining bitcoin back in 2012. Robert has contributed to the success and sustainability of multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and continues to mine transactions on multiple chains today. Robert attended the University of Texas, is an active member of the National Eagle Scout Association, and enjoys outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and alpine skiing.

Media Contacts:

Digital Hollywood:

Victor Harwood, President, Digital Hollywood. Tel: 212-352-9720

Email: vharwood@digitalhollywood.com

StreamSpace:

Email: info@stream.space

Press Contact Email Address

info@stream.space

Supporting Link

http://www.stream.space/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Robert Binning, CEO of StreamSpace to Speak on Blockchain Technology at Digital Hollywood Event appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

