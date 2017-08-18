PR: SMNX ICO: An innovative Solomon Exchange for cryptocurrency

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Welcome to Solomon Exchange, an Innovative cryptocurrency exchange Platform which is bringing a new opportunity for cryptocurrency traders, bitcoin & ethereum community. Solomon Exchange will give you several options like Smart Intelligence trading, Trade in top 30 cryptocurrencies, Platform with several other options like bank settlement which is not only limited to bitcoin, but other alt-coins also. To make this a world’s top ranking cryptocurrency exchange, Solomon exchange is launching its ICO on 28th august, which will remain for 1 month.

How does the project create value to the ecosystem and differs from competing projects

The cryptocurrency had made a revolutionary change in the online market and the way a person deals with online transactions. Many of us had been trying to find various ways in which we can get cryptocurrency in affordable and convenient ways. To make things possible for everyone the Solomonex has started Solomon Exchange of Cryptocurrency. With this a person will be able to buy and sell the cryptocurrency using their bank accounts, making it safer for utilization of one’s currency. It is an upcoming ico with the new symbol termed as smnx for a new change in the market of digital currency exchange.

Country of origin

British Virgin Island

Website link

https://solomonex.info

Team member names, Twitter and LinkedIn links

Jessica Mc’Carty: UI-UX Designer

Paul Daniels: Codex Developer

Andy Williams: Project Manager

Taylor Wales: Beta Tester.

Token sale start date and time(UTC)

2017, 28 Aug 12:00:00

Token sale end date and time (UTC)

2017, 28 Sep 12:00:00

Total supply of token, for crowdsale, team e.t.c.

15.00 M

6M for coreteam

9M for public release

ICO price of token

1 USD

Whitepaper link

https://solomonex.info/whitepaper/SMNX_wp.pdf

Company structure (profit / non profit)

Profit

Blog link

https://steemit.com/solomon/@solomonex/solomon-exchange-solomonex-upcoming-ico-28th-august

Slack invitation link

https://solomonex.slack.com/

BitcoinTalk announcement link

https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2077882.msg20762987#msg20762987

Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/SolomonExICO/

Telegram channel or chat room link

https://t.me/SoloMonex

Youtube channel link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCklb2jLXJDKYLCQWNo6ZREA

Twitter profile

Tweets by solomon_ex

Press Contact Email Address

solomonexinfo@gmail.com

Supporting Link

https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/smnx/overview

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: SMNX ICO: An innovative Solomon Exchange for cryptocurrency appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

