Pray for perfection of Buhari’s healing, Dogara urges Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after over three months of medical vacation in England.

In a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, the speaker expressed gratitude to Almighty God for granting the president healing and journey mercies back home.

Dogara said that the president’s recovery and safe return attested to the healing power of God, in response to the fervent prayers of Nigerians “who prayed day and night for the president”.

“It is now time for us all to continue to pray for the president for the perfection of the healing and divine rejuvenation to enable him steer the affairs of the nation in the right direction.

“On our part, the House of Representatives wish to assure the president of our determination, support and commitment towards delivering on our promises to the Nigerian people as members of the same government.

“The president can always count on our support in this regard,” he said. (NAN)

The post Pray for perfection of Buhari’s healing, Dogara urges Nigerians appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

