Pregnancy I aborted for Pastor ended my marriage, says spiritual help seeker

By Dayo Johnson

A 35-year-old housewife, Omotola Akerele, has narrated how she aborted a pregnancy for her pastor, Mathew Olakunle, in lju town, Ondo State.

She also explained that in the process of seeking spiritual deliverance, her marriage broke down unbelievably as her husband got wind of the abortion and sent her packing.

Narrating her ordeal in the Pastor’s hands on a programme aired on Adaba FM in Akure, Ondo State, the embattled housewife said the Pastor heads the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Itura in Iju town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, before he was transferred to llorin, Kwara State.

According to her, the pastor was “fond of praying for women in the church without their clothes on.”

The deliverance session

Omolola said it was her mother, a member of the church, who introduced her to the pastor after she complained of an acute cough.

She said: “I had a severe cough and my mother took me to Pastor Olakunle Matthew for prayer in Iju. After praying for me, he said I needed a shaving stick and a handkerchief to perform the spiritual exercise, which I took to him.

“The pastor told me that he wanted to use my hair to perform some spiritual work that would solve my spiritual problem. On the night of that first day we got there, he asked me to pull off my clothes in the presence of my mother to pray for me in the mission house.”

Continuing, she said: “From that day, the pastor has been asking me to come for deliverance and when I go there, he would ask me to remove my clothes and lie on the bed. He would take off his clothes and lie on me during the prayers.

“On the seventh day, he shaved my pubic hair and put the hair in a white handkerchief. After that, we had sexual intercourse and after the intercourse, he asked me to go and bury the hair in the handkerchief.”

The Pastor

Also speaking on the programme, the embattled cleric confirmed praying for women in the church while naked, insisting that “God answered prayer faster while praying in the nude.”

Olakunle explained that “Omotola’s case was a spiritual attack and she agreed to undergo the spiritual exercise performed on her in the church.”

The cleric, who had been transferred to another branch of the church in Ilorin, Kwara State, however, denied having sexual intercourse with Omotola. He equally denied impregnating her.

… and the penile massage

Olakunle, however, confessed having sexual intercourse with Omotola’s younger sister twice and had equally prayed for their mother naked on several occasions.

Speaking of his meeting with Omotola, the pastor said: “On the third day of the spiritual programme, I shaved Omotola’s pubic hair and I touched it with my penis. Also, I told her to use my penis to massage the entrance of her private part so that she would discharge.

“After that, I wiped the discharge off her private part with the white handkerchief and I prayed for her using Psalm 24.

Speaking further, he said: “After the exercise, I asked her to go and bury the handkerchief in the bush. I asked her to call her husband to do it for her but she refused; that was why I did it for her. But I did not have sexual intercourse with her.”

He expressed surprise that she claimed he impregnated her and that she aborted the pregnancy, which led to her being driven out of her matrimonial home.

The post Pregnancy I aborted for Pastor ended my marriage, says spiritual help seeker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

