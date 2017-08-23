Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari cancels weekly FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has called off the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting expected to hold today. The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina announced the news. No reason was given for the cancellation. Adesina did add that the president will receive the report of the committee investigating allegations against the suspended […]

