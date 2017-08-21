Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari meets with Osinbajo, other Officials

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with government officials including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides as he formally resumed duties in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Presidential aides including the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, were among […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

