President Buhari met with my father – Emeka Ojukwu

Emeka Ojukwu has refuted claims that he said President Muhammadu Buhari lied about meeting his father, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. According to Daily Trust, in a statement released to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday, he denied granting an interview to any media house, or posting anything on social media. He asked the President […]

The post President Buhari met with my father – Emeka Ojukwu appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

