President Buhari met with my father – Emeka Ojukwu

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Emeka Ojukwu has refuted claims that he said President Muhammadu Buhari lied about meeting his father, the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. According to Daily Trust, in a statement released to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday, he denied granting an interview to any media house, or posting anything on social media. He asked the President […]

