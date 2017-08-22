Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari must resign, says Fani-Kayode

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets reacting to Buhari’ return on Sunday said: “Muhammadu Buhari could not inspect guard of honor at the airport. He could not do a live TV broadcast. He cannot go to office but must work from home.

