President Buhari must resign, says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets reacting to Buhari’ return on Sunday said: “Muhammadu Buhari could not inspect guard of honor at the airport. He could not do a live TV broadcast. He cannot go to office but must work from home.

The post President Buhari must resign, says Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

