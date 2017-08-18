President Buhari Reads Pastor Adeboye’s Book (Photo)

The General Overseer of Redeem Christian Church Of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye earlier today visited President Buhari in Abuja House in London.

President was pictured reading the book written by Pastor Adeboye.

See photo below..

The post President Buhari Reads Pastor Adeboye’s Book (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

