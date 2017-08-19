Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari returns to Abuja, inspects Presidential Guard of Honour

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a successful medical vacation in London. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s aircraft, Air Force 001, carrying the President landed at the Presidential Wing of the airport at exactly 4.35p.m. President Buhari, who had been on medical treatment in the United Kingdom…

