Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari returns to Abuja today – Presidency

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

Presidency on Saturday says President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Abuja today, after receiving medical attention in London. The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, discolsed this in a statement in Abuja. According to the statement,President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by on Monday by 7…

The post President Buhari returns to Abuja today – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.