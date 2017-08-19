President Buhari returns to Abuja today – Presidency

Presidency on Saturday says President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Abuja today, after receiving medical attention in London. The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, discolsed this in a statement in Abuja. According to the statement,President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by on Monday by 7…

