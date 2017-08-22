President Buhari to now work from home after Rats takes over his office damaging furnitures

By Agency Report

Rodent (Rats) invasion at ASO Rock has made it impossible for the Nigerian President Muhammadu Bunari to work from his main office.

Mr Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and PUblicity has told newsment that the President will work from home for now pending a renovation of his office. Buhari two days ago returned to the country after spending 103 days treating unkown illness.

Garba stated that as a result of the time spent away from the office, Rodents have damaged the furniture and air conditioning units making it uninhabitable for the President.

He said “Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,”

The Presidential aide however stated that this development would not affect President Buhari’s effectiveness in discharging his duties as he has an office annex at his residence which he has already started using since his resumption.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun has reacted to this development saying it does not really matter.

Oyegun said “What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom, or his sitting room, or his ante room, it does not matter. Let the job be done. And the job will be done,”

