President Buhari to receive Report on SGF, DG NIA

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the Presidenton Media and Publicity, says the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday.

Adesina said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The presidential aide, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

President Buhari will receive the report at 12 noon in his office.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo headed the investigative committee, inaugurated by the President before he left for medical vacation in May.

NAN

