President Buhari To Return From London Today

President Muhammadu Buhari is to return to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

August 19, 2017

The post President Buhari To Return From London Today appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

