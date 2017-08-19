Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari to Return Today

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria today, Saturday, a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said. Adesina added that Buhari will address the country on Monday, August 21 by 7AM. Read below: President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London. The President […]

