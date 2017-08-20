Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ortom’s Aide Assassinated In Makurdi – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Ortom's Aide Assassinated In Makurdi
SaharaReporters.com
According to sources, the unknown gunmen, around 12:30 a.m., on Sunday stormed his residence at Nyinma layout in Makurdi, Benue State capital where they shot at the man and his wife. by Punch Newspaper Aug 20, 2017. Gunmen ON Sunday broke into …
Gunmen kill Ortom's aideDaily Trust
Governor Ortom demands arrest of aide's killersNAIJ.COM
Gunmen murder gov Ortom's aide, shoots wifePulse Nigeria
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Daily Post Nigeria –The Eagle Online
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.