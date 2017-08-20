President Buhari’s Return Rekindles Hope For A Promising Nigeria- Gov Sani Bello

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the successful return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation has rekindled hope and strengthen faith among Nigerians that the country would be great again. Governor Sani Bello, who had earlier visited the President while recuperating in London, noted that the uncommon, natural good-will and support he enjoys from most Nigerians would strengthen his resolve to return the country to the glorious past and take it to the next level. “President Buhari ‘s return to the country will no doubt rekindle hope for a better Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

