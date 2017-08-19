Pages Navigation Menu

President Muhammadu Buhari finally returns to Nigeria [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally returned to Nigeria from his medical trip to the United Kingdom, after over 100 days. The presidential jet, Eagle 1 touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:30pm on Saturday. The president was received by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Imo State governor and […]

