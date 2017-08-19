President Muhammadu Buhari returns today, says Femi Adeshina

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

According to the statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina “President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

Yesterday President Muhammadu Buhari received General Overseer Worldwide Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the Abuja House London.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known on his Facebook page in Abuja on Friday.

Adesina also posted some pictures showing President Buhari and Pastor Adeboye during their meeting.

Recalled that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, had on Aug. 4, paid similar personal visit to President Buhari at Abuja House, London, where he expressed delight over the president’s rapid recovery.

Archbishop Welby said he was delighted to see the rapid recovery President Buhari had made from his health challenges, noting that it was “a testimony to the healing powers of God, and answer to prayers of millions of people round the world.’’

The cleric pledged to continue praying for both President Buhari and Nigeria.

Welby also paid a goodwill visit to President Buhari in March this year, during his medical vacation.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Thursday granted audience to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara who visited him at the Abuja House in London.

More so, Senate President Bukola Saraki said he “confidently looks forward” to President Buhari’s “imminent return home”.

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Saraki reported his impressions of the president’s health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone”, Saraki said.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has also remarked about President Buhari’s remarkable improvement, healthwise.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well”, Dogara Tweeted.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President,”

(NAN)

The post President Muhammadu Buhari returns today, says Femi Adeshina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

