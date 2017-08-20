Pages Navigation Menu

President sacks three top officials over Hajj scam – Vanguard

President sacks three top officials over Hajj scam
Vanguard
President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone has sacked three top government officials over a major scandal involving arrangement of this year's pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. They are two presidential advisers and an aid to the country's Vice President.
