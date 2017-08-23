President Sirleaf Presents Act Seeking Smooth Transition to Legislature – Front Page Africa
President Sirleaf Presents Act Seeking Smooth Transition to Legislature
Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has submitted to the National Legislature a bill titled Presidential Transportation Act, 2017. Report by Henry Karmo – henry.karmo@frontpageafricaonline.com. In the draft bill, the President stressed the …
Pres. Sirleaf submits Presidential Transition bill
