Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President’s return not prompted by UK protest- Adesina – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

President's return not prompted by UK protest- Adesina
Daily Trust
The Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said Buhari's return today had nothing to do with yesterday's protest in the UK. He made this known on Saturday while addressing reporters shortly after the arrival of the president. Adesina said even before
El-Rufai thanks God over news of Buhari's returnPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.