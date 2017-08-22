Press ombud hate speech ruling on HuffPost SA set aside – Mail & Guardian
Press ombud hate speech ruling on HuffPost SA set aside
The Press Council of South Africa has set aside a hate speech ruling made by press ombudsman Johan Retief on a blog post published by the Huffington Post SA, which called for white men to be disenfranchised. Former HuffPost SA editor-in-chief Verashni …
