Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage
Times LIVE
Issues include the metro's new one bill system‚ which combines their water and electricity bills. Image: Rob Beezy . Protesters locked down parts of Mabopane‚ Soshanguve and Winterveld north of Pretoria on Monday morning as part of a service delivery …
Tshwane protests leaves commuters stranded
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!