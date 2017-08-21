Pages Navigation Menu

Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage – Times LIVE

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage
Issues include the metro's new one bill system‚ which combines their water and electricity bills. Image: Rob Beezy . Protesters locked down parts of Mabopane‚ Soshanguve and Winterveld north of Pretoria on Monday morning as part of a service delivery …
