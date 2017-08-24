Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano

Pro-Buhari agitators in Kano State are currently gathering for a massive rally in show of solidarity for President Muhammadu Buhari. The people, who had gathered from all parts of the state in the centre of the city, are marching to the Governor’s Office where Governor Ganduje is expected to address them. Details later…

Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

