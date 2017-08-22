Probe shooting at APC secretariat, Bayelsa PDP urges CP

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Amba Asuquo, to investigate last Friday’s shootings at the state secretariat of All Progressives Congress, APC, where two people were reportedly feared killed.

State chairman of PDP, Mr Cleopas Moses, who expressed the party’s displeasure over the incident at a media briefing in his office, yesterday, condemned the shootings, describing it as “disturbing and a threat to grassroots democracy in the state.”

He called on the state Commissioner of Police and other sister security agencies not to relent in their efforts to see that the culprits were found and brought to justice in accordance with the laws of the land.

He said: ”The PDP is worried about the cases of violence, which resulted to deaths and destruction of property in the guise of politics.

“We, therefore, called on the Commissioner of Police in the state and other security agencies not to relent in their efforts to see that the culprits are fished out and brought to justice in accordance with the laws of the land.”

