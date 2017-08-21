Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prof. Sagay, Falana hijacking EFCC – Group alleges – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Prof. Sagay, Falana hijacking EFCC – Group alleges
Daily Post Nigeria
A group, Buhari Northern Youth Awareness Forum has accused Professor Itse Sagay and Human Right lawyer, Femi Falana of hijacking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The group alleged that the EFCC, under Ibrahim Magu, was …
Forum accuses EFCC of selective probeThe Nation Newspaper
NLC calls for dedicated courts for speedy disposal of corrupt casesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Magu attends anti-corruption talks in AustriaNAIJ.COM
YNaija
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.