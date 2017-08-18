Profile Of Queen Favour Obi Nigeria Model The New Face Of Amity GLOBAL Network Who Just Graduated From University Of Nassarawa State

The pretty damsel has not been active in the modelling business because she cherish her privacy but with persistent pressure from friends to take up the challenge she gave it some shots. Apart from few unpopular advert endorsements, she started up officially with Miss Nasarawa state 2012 and won. She further made top 5 at Finest Girl Democracy 2013, top 10 at Miss Heritage Nigeria 2014 and finally emerged Face of Amity Global Nigeria 2016 & still reigning

•Personality:

Queen Favour as she is popularly called possesses strong human weapon of beauty,intelligence and charisma which stands her out anytime.

Worthy to note is her style regimen, which is not for faint hearts. Her personality is bold, assertive and of course expensive. The soft spoken paragon is a young giant in the modelling world whose height is yet to be determined.



Agency /Brand :

Amity Global Network & Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Pageant.