Promoting Peaceful Coexistence Through Songs : Jeremiah Gyang Storm Kaduna In Live Musical Concert

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

As part of efforts towards the promotion of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, Jos based Nigerian musical artist is set to storm the city of Kaduna In Kaduna State in a live musical concert tagged the ‘Jeremiah Gyang experience ‘.

Gyang who is a singer, song writer, multi instrumentalist, producer said the time is apt more than ever before for talented artist and individuals to begin to promote peaceful coexistence in place of unnecessary agitations and all forms of hate speeches.

Addressing a press conference preparatory to the live concert in Kaduna at the weekend, the multi talented artist informed that his choice to tour the northern region with music was informed by popular demands from his numerous fans across the country and beyond.

According to Gyang whose musical career came to limelight through his hit song in Hausa ‘Name Ba ka’ (I give you) and whose music has been described as a fine blend of soulful African rhythms, blues, rocks and gospel, he is committed now more than ever before to preach peace through his songs.

A native of Jos, Plateau State, Gyang began his musical talent discovery when he began playing the Piano and Guitar before reaching the age of ten and grew exponentially as a music director at his father’s church choir.

He stressed “there is moral decadence in the country, some which is exhibited through various agitations and hate speeches. And because morality has become a major issue of concern, all hands must be on deck to check it through engaging in any activity that will change the narrative such as music among others”.

The live concert which is slated for sunday the 27th August, 2017 at the Ultra modern Afrinet Bluebreeze centre Ungwa Maigero Narayi, Kaduna will see the talented artist sing some of his hit songs alongside other equally talented artist who will also be on grounds to also perform at the concert.

The post Promoting Peaceful Coexistence Through Songs : Jeremiah Gyang Storm Kaduna In Live Musical Concert appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

