Prophet Bushiri surprises his wife with Mercedes G-wagon for her birthday (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Prophet Bushiri surprises his wife with Mercedes G-wagon for her birthday (photos, video)
NAIJ.COM
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is arguably one of the richest pastors in Africa has just proved his worth by buying his wife a Mercedes G-wagon. It is apparent that controversial preacher and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in …
WATCH: Bushiri surprises wife with R2m ride
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!