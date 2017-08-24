Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prophet Bushiri surprises his wife with Mercedes G-wagon for her birthday (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Prophet Bushiri surprises his wife with Mercedes G-wagon for her birthday (photos, video)
NAIJ.COM
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is arguably one of the richest pastors in Africa has just proved his worth by buying his wife a Mercedes G-wagon. It is apparent that controversial preacher and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in …
WATCH: Bushiri surprises wife with R2m rideCitizen

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.