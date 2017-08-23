River police use tear gas on anti-ritual killing protesters – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
River police use tear gas on anti-ritual killing protesters
The Punch
OVER 15 Hilux vans filled with policemen on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of sympathisers, who took to the streets to demand justice over the killing of an eight-year-old Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba and the escaped of her suspected killer from police …
Youths Protest Over Escape Of Ritual Suspect From Police Custody
Protesters cause chaos in Port Harcourt over escape of child killer, Ifeanyi Dike
UNIPORT: Protest over escape of suspected ritualist
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!